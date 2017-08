COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a packed house at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Saturday, August 19.

Kids got a chance to take their injured stuffed animals to see some medical professionals.

The 29th annual Teddy Bear Day invited kids ages three to 11 to see their favorite zoo animals alongside their cuddly companions.

Teddy Bear Day also allows kids to see that going to the doctor doesn’t have to be so scary.

After examination and any necessary medical procedures, kids received a certification for their animal’s “bear-y” good health.