COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Swedish manufacturer BRIO has recalled around 1,500 of their soft hammer baby rattle toys over a possible choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the rattle toys are being recalled because the wooden rings on the hammer can crack.

The company has received 7 reports of the wooden rings cracking, but no injuries have been reported.

The rattles were sold nationwide at Home Goods, Kidding Around, Nordstrom and other specialty toy and mass retailer stores and online at Amazon.com from March 2015 to June 2017.

Consumers with the recalled product can receive a replacement or refund by contacting BRIO through their website or calling 1-800-886-1236 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.