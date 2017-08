COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials are searching for three foreign students part of a Cañon City training program who did not return after a sponsored trip in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

According to authorities, the three students are part of a group of correctional staff from Afghanistan authorized to be in the U.S. for training.

Mark Fairbairn with the Colorado Department of Corrections told FOX21 the students were sightseeing in Colorado Springs after spending the week in classes and training. The group was scheduled to return to the designated meeting point around 7 p.m. The three foreign students did not show up.

The missing students, who were in the U.S. on temporary visas, are part of a program at the International Correctional Management Training Center in Cañon City, a residential corrections training center which teaches students how to better advance the corrections departments in their countries.

The Colorado Department of Corrections said the following in a statement:

The U.S. State Department authorities conduct background checks and thoroughly vet all of the students that attend the training center… The Department of Corrections’ primary concern is the safety of the missing participants as would be the case with any guest in our country.

The International Correctional Management Training Center is funded through a grant provided by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). INL, which provides foreign assistance in the counter narcotics and criminal justice sectors, has been partners with the Colorado Department of Corrections since 2008.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.