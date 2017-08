COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a hit and run and attempted motor vehicle theft in Colorado Springs Saturday.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Star Ranch Road, near Broadmoor Bluffs Drive and S. Nevada Avenue around 6 p.m. after a caller reported a hit-and-run crash in the area.

Police say the two suspects, only described as two men, were seen running north from the area after getting out of one the cars in the crash.

A Good Samaritan chased the suspects and followed them across a golf course. The suspects then tried to steal a car in the 3400 block of Clubhouse Court.

Authorities say the suspects then fled the scene of the attempted motor vehicle theft and were picked up by a white Chevy Impala that drove away in an unknown direction.

Police searched the area but could not locate the suspects.

There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.