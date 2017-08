COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The largest fundraiser of the year for the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association took place Saturday, August 19 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

The 18th annual Buddy Walk promotes acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

FOX21’s very own Craig Coffey once again emceed the special event.

Since it is operated solely by volunteers, all proceeds from the walk go to children and families with Down syndrome.

Learn more about the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome here.