COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do, there’s a lot going on around southern Colorado today.

Here’s a roundup of events in your Weekend Scene:

18th annual Buddy Walk at the Norris-Penrose Event Center starting at 10 a.m.

at the Norris-Penrose Event Center starting at 10 a.m. LGBTQ Pride Festival at Mineral Palace Park in Pueblo starting at 10:30 a.m.

at Mineral Palace Park in Pueblo starting at 10:30 a.m. 29th annual Teddy Bear Day at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. National Mill Dog Jog at Cottonwood Park starting at 8:30 a.m.

at Cottonwood Park starting at 8:30 a.m. Last call at the Ritz Bar and Grill in downtown Colorado Springs