COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police officers are showing us their humorous sides in a hilarious video posted to the department’s YouTube page Friday.

The video shows several CSPD officers trying to crack each other up with law enforcement-related bad jokes.

“Come join us at CSPD where we take our work seriously but also have fun!” the department captioned the video.

The humor may not be in the jokes, but rather in the countless attempts each officer gets to make the other laugh.

Thanks for putting a smile on our faces, CSPD!