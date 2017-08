WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The U.S. Honor Flag, which is currently in Colorado for scheduled events, will be deployed early Monday to Kissimmee, Florida.

Florida officials made contact with the U.S. Honor Flag Team just after 2 a.m. requesting all services of The Honor Network, the parent organization of the U.S. Honor Flag.

A police officer in Florida died from his injuries Saturday, a day after his colleague was killed when a suspect fired at them during a scuffle while they were on patrol. The suspect was later arrested at a bar.

The U.S. Honor Flag team will be at the Lafayette Campus of the Flat Irons Church for the 11 a.m. services. Sunday. The team will leave from the downtown Denver area early Monday, August 21 for Kissimmee.