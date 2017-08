COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 19-year-old is recovering after being stabbed during an attempted carjacking Friday night.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Masheena Lane, near N. Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive.

At the scene, police found a wrecked car and the 19-year-old victim with non-life threatening wounds on his left arm.

An investigation determined the victim wrecked his car while trying to escape an attempted carjacking and was stabbed by one of the suspects.

Police say the suspects, described as two men wearing hooded sweatshirts, reportedly stole an unattended car belonging to a friend of the victim.

The car was later seen by officers several blocks from the initial disturbance. A short chase ensued and the suspects — 18-year-old Elijah Vazquez and a juvenile — were arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.