COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As multiple cities prepare for increased amounts of traffic, others don’t want to follow the crowds to the north.

If staying at home is more your pace, below is a list of local eclipse watch parties.

The eclipse is expected to reach it’s max in our area around 11:45 a.m.

503W – Test space-themed trivial skills after the eclipse at 503W along with dinner and a beverage.

When: 7-9 p.m.

Catamount Institute – Watch the partial eclipse take place over the course of three hours at the Catamount Institute’s viewing party with wide open spaces available in Sondermann Park, available viewing glasses, and the chance to craft an eclipse viewer to take home.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum – Stop by the museum during the eclipse for a drop-in craft and activity to learn more about the “Great American Eclipse.”

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park – Take a guided hike during the first half of the eclipse on Raccoon Ridge and Boulder Run trails ending at the park’s amphitheater where the maximum unobstructed coverage of the sun can be viewed. Eclipse glasses will be available at the park while supplies last.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

El Pueblo History Museum – Community members can watch the eclipse on the beautiful grounds of the museum, do eclipse-related crafts in the museum Trading Post, and kids can go through the museum for free! Mauro’s Kitchen will be on site selling lunch. The Museum will provide NASA-recommended eclipse glasses to ensure safe viewing.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Florissant Fossil Beds – Join park staff to celebrate the partial solar eclipse and learn how to safely view the eclipse by making pinhole cameras.

When: 10a.m.-2 p.m.

Goat Patch Brewing Company – Enjoy a pint and a spectacular view at the Goat Patch Brewing Company solar eclipse viewing party. Each table is stocked with eclipse safety glasses while supplies last. Stop by and enjoy a view and some grub!

Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo – The Southern Colorado Astronomical Society (SCAS) will be at the Pueblo Nature and Raptor Center. You will find them in the Raptor Center/CSU-P Observatory parking lot, just before the gate to the Nature Center. They do have a limited supply of solar glasses that we will be giving away, free of charge. They will also have special telescopes set up to allow direct viewing of the sun, sun spots and solar flares.

When: 10a.m.-2 p.m.

Penrose Library – This viewing party has no registration required. The Penrose library will offer safety glasses to view the eclipse and light snacks while supplies last.

When: 10a.m.-2 p.m.

Space Foundation Discovery Center – View the eclipse at the Space Foundation Discovery Center along with half price admission, telescopes for viewing and live feed from different U.S. total solar eclipse locations.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

SunWater Spa – Enjoy a chakra crystal set and solar eclipse glasses! Experience a crystal ceremony, chakra yoga, and live music from The Cosmic Yoga Goats. Add on a soak in SunWater Spa’s mineral-water pools to you experience for an additional $10.

Woodland Park – Join the Woodland Country Lodge Pub for lunch and get a free pair of NASA approved viewing glasses with the purchase of a lunch special.

When: 11 a.m.

The City of Colorado Springs helped compile some of these events.

DON’T FORGET: If you plan on watching the eclipse in person you need special and certified eclipse viewing glasses to protect your eyes.

For more eclipse viewing tips from the Space Foundation >> click here.