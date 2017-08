COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rita’s Italian Ice is turning a year old here in the Springs and they’re celebrating with special deals and fun all day Sunday, August 20.

You can score $1 regular Italian ices and $2 gelatis all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prizes will be handed out to the first 35 people in line (one winner per household). There will also be karaoke and other fun giveaways throughout the day.

Here’s a schedule of the fun events you can expect:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Free bounce house

Noon to 2 p.m.: Children’s author book signing

1 p.m.: Eating contest (registration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Free tattoos

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Free rock painting

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Former Broncos players signing autographs

Rita’s Italian Ice is located at 866 Academy Blvd North off Briargate Boulevard.