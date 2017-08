COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo is taking on the Norris-Penrose Event Center Saturday, August 19.

The Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo is a WRCA sanctioned event unique to Colorado Springs. Real working cowboys from throughout the region are expected to come to the Springs to compete in events that show off their skills and the horses they ride.

All proceeds go toward local military charities, the WRCA Scholarship Fund and the WRCA Crisis Fund.

Chris Valentine, the organizer for the grand event, visits FOX21 Weekend Morning News to talk about all the action and headliner Ned Ledoux also stops by to give you a preview of what to expect at his concert following the rodeo.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 6 p.m. The concert featuring Ned Ledoux starts at 8 p.m.

