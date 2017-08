COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than half a billion dollars is on the line in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has reached $535 million — the largest grand prize since the $1.5 billion jackpot in January 2016.

Lottery officials say this is the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball history, with a lump sum cash value at around $340.1 million minus taxes.

To be included in the Powerball drawing, you must purchase your tickets no later than 7:30 p.m.

The winning numbers will be drawn Saturday at 8:59 p.m. MST.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.