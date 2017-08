PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking any witnesses to an overnight homicide in downtown Pueblo to come forward with any information.

Police were called to the 100 block of Central Plaza near W. City Center Drive and Central Main Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a caller reported a man in the street who had just been run over by a car.

According to police, witnesses say the 25-year-old victim was trying to stop a fight in a gold-colored car before that same car ran him over.

Rescue personnel treated the victim at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

The suspect vehicle was later located on Masari Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.