STATEWIDE — CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are joining forces under “The Heat Is On” campaign to conduct a nearly three-week DUI enforcement from August 18 to September 5.

The annual Labor Day DUI crackdown will include 118 law enforcement agencies from across the state, making it the largest crackdown of the year.

Last year’s Labor Day enforcement cited 974 impaired drivers — that’s an average of 54 arrests per day. That number was the third highest arrest total of CDOT’s 14 enforcement periods in 2016.

In addition to the Labor Day enforcement, CDOT is launching a statewide campaign to help drivers understand their limits when it comes to drinking and driving. As part of the “Before You Go” campaign, BACtrack, a leading personal and professional breathalyzer company, is offering a 20 percent discount on breathalyzer products through their website to Colorado residents through the end of September. Use the code “CDOT” for the discount and free shipping.

“The Heat Is On” campaign runs throughout the year with 14 specific high visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.

