COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of veteran bikers and the community rode from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek for Colorado’s largest procession of motorcycles.

Bikers from all across the United States rode their motorcycles Saturday for the 30th annual Colorado POW/MIA recognition ride.

“This is another way that we can say thank you for your service, we’re here to support you and let you know that there are people here that care for you and love you,” said Michael Cash, U.S. Navy (RET)(NAVAIR).

Thousands of bikers gathered at Woodland Park High School before heading to Cripple Creek for the Salute to American Veterans rally.

“It’s really important for the younger generation to know what these guys have done for us and what they’re doing for us,” said Jeremy Wilson from Woodland Park.

Since 1987, the event has been all volunteer-run growing from just dozens to now thousands.

