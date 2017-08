DENVER, Colo. — Officers in Denver aren’t taking any chances ever since more and more carbon monoxide issues are springing up around the nation with Ford Explorer police cruisers.

They’re installing new carbon monoxide detectors.

In the latest case, police say carbon monoxide was to blame for a crash in which a Texas officer passed out behind-the-wheel and crashed through several lanes of traffic.

Denver police hope these new detectors, which turn black if exposed to carbon monoxide, will better protect officers.

While Denver has not had a confirmed case of poisoning, they’re working closely with Ford to find the source of the issue.

“What they found is some of the departments are putting strobe lights on the back of the lift gate here, and they’re running the wiring up through the bottom, and they’re leaving these holes exposed they’re not properly filling them in,” said Lt. Todd Fuller, Denver police fleet supervisor.

Denver Police Department has more than 300 of the Ford Interceptor police cars.