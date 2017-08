EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault on a minor in El Paso County.

Paul Wayne Ion, 22, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, August 16 to sexual assault on a child.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the nearly two year-long investigation began when the incident was reported December 14, 2016.

The investigation led to Ion’s arrest on January 4, 2017. He was booked into the Criminal Justice Center for sexual assault on a child and other related charges.

Ion has been sentenced to 2 years to life in prison, with the possibility of a minimum parole of 10 years to life.

Ion will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.