COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday after officers contacted him in a car reported stolen during a home invasion in Colorado Springs.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jet Wing Drive near Eddington Way and Chelton Road.

Police say they recognized a car in the area that had been taken during a recent home invasion. Officers contacted the occupants in the car and subsequently arrested a 16-year-old boy for Aggravated Robbery and First Degree Burglary.

Additionally, authorities recovered multiple guns that had also been taken during the home invasion.