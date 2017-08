DENVER, Colo. — Could you be the next American Idol?

The American Idol bus is hitting the road in search of its next big star.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, August 26 at the terrace of the Denver Performing Arts Center located at the corner of Speer Boulevard and Arapahoe Street.

>> Click here to register for the open call.

To be eligible, you must be between ages 15 to 28 and a legal resident of the U.S. See a full list of eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions here.

If you can’t attend the open call auditions in person, you can send an audition video online.

This is the only open call planned in Colorado. The American Idol bus will be in Asheville, North Carolina the next day.

The national singing competition first aired on Fox from 2000 to 2016 and will debut on ABC next year for its 16th season.