NEDERLAND, Colo. — An American flag was burned at a veterans memorial site in Nederland west of Boulder.

Nederland police are looking for whoever is responsible.

People who live there, including a veteran, say the flag burning is even more disturbing at a memorial site for veterans.

“It really makes me angry. We fought to help that freedom of expression and stuff but that goes beyond the pale,” said veteran Robert Tucker.

Flag burning is not illegal, but police are investigating this incident as criminal mischief.