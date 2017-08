PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the three people who stole a car and several credit cards, then used the credit cards at multiple businesses in Pueblo last month.

Police said the burglary happened in the area of Baltimore Avenue and Northmoor Terrace. The suspects stole the victim’s car and several credit cards and IDs. Immediately after the burglary, the suspects used the stolen credit cards at several different businesses.

One of the suspects is described as a man between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 to 150 pounds, with short hair and a light complexion. The second suspect is described as a man between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 to 140 pounds. The third suspect is described as a woman between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 to 160 pounds.

Surveillance video of the suspects is available above.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).