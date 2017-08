COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing theft charges after they were caught stealing a package from the porch of a Colorado Springs home, according to police.

Police said around 4 p.m. Thursday, they got a call about a suspicious person and car in an alley just south of downtown. The caller told police the person and car looked like the ones he had seen in a surveillance video on a local news channel the previous evening. The video showed someone stealing a package from the front porch of a local home.

Police found the suspicious car in the area of South Nevada Avenue and Cheyenne Road. They talked to the two people inside and eventually cited them with misdemeanor theft. The suspects were identified as 32-year-old Christopher Willard and 28-year-old Davion Washington.

Police said all of the items in the package were recovered.