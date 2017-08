CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A man is facing DUI charges after he passed out in a construction zone, causing a three-mile traffic jam on Highway 50 west of Cañon City Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said it happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 50 just west of Cañon City. The highway is currently a construction zone with alternating traffic in one lane only. Traffic through the zone is controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

Just before 11 a.m., troopers noticed an SUV blocking traffic through the zone. The driver was passed out with the motor running and the SUV in gear, according to troopers. A trooper reached inside, put it in park, and turned off the ignition. When the trooper was finally able to rouse the driver, the driver unsuccessfully tried to put the SUV back into gear and drive away.

Troopers said the driver, a 35-year-old man whose name has not been released, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was jailed for DUI and a weapons offense. Troopers said more charges may be pending.

Troopers said there were two dogs in the SUV at the time. A trooper waited with the SUV until a friend could come and take custody of the dogs.

Troopers said traffic was backed up for more than three miles in both directions because of the incident, and it took several hours for traffic flow to return to normal.