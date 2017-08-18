RAD Program for students, by students

MONUMENT, Colo. — The RAD Program is a safe way for high school students to have fun on Friday nights.

RAD stands for Real Alternatives to Drugs and Drinking, and was started by Palmer Ridge student Brandon Pappas, brother of Ryan Pappas. Ryan died two years ago in a car accident after his friend who was driving admitted in court to drinking and smoking weed before getting behind the wheel.

RAD aims to give high school students a fun Friday night without the drugs and drinking culture. Activities include sports, video games, movies, board games, ping pong, foosball, and many more.

The program meets every Friday night from 8:30pm-11:30pm at the Tri-Lakes YMCA in Monument.

It is free to all high school students, and all you need is a valid school ID.

Parents can get involved too. If you want to sign up to be a volunteer, visit: https://www.ppymca.org/programs/youth/tweens-teens/rad-program