PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Pueblo County deputy was hospitalized after she was hit by the door of a stolen trailer she was trying to pull over Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies it happened just after noon Thursday, when police pursued a stolen truck and trailer headed westbound on Highway 50. As the truck approached Pueblo West, police stopped chasing it. Then deputies spotted the truck headed south on Swallows Road. They tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. Deputies set up containment, and the suspect turned around and started heading north on Swallows Road. Deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the truck’s tires.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was hit by an unsecured door on the trailer while she was putting out the spike strips. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

The suspect, 35-year-old Mario Lopez, was arrested after a short struggle. He is charged with assault on a peace officer, motor vehicle theft, felony theft, felony vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and various driving charges.