COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Colorado Avenue Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Eighth Street. Police said a car was headed eastbound when it hit a pedestrian who was standing in the road. The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for about two and a half hours while police investigated the crash.

Police said no charges have been filed. Their investigation is ongoing.