Colorado Lawmakers talk Heath Care and violence in Charlottesville

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lawmakers remain divided on what’s next for Health Care, but the majority can agree on one thing; how President Donald Trump responded to the recent violence in Charlottesville.

On Tuesday, President Trump held a press conference on the Charlottesville violence, saying both sides were to blame.

Lawmakers quickly chimed in on social media, expressing their thoughts on what the President said.

U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn called the President’s statement, “unacceptable and wrong,” with Senator Michael Bennet writing in part, “White supremacy is wrong. There is no moral equivalence.”

“I can tell you as the son and grandson of Polish Jews who survived the Holocaust, I find it incredibly offensive that somebody would state any sort of equivalency,” said Sen. Bennet, (D-CO).

With Lamborn saying the President can be very direct, which sometimes works against his favor.

“Have to explain his words more fully and I think he’s had to do that recently, but I know in his heart, he doesn’t believe in white supremacy,” said Rep. Lamborn, (R-CO).

While visiting the National Museum of WWII Aviation, Bennet also spoke on Health Care and making it more affordable.

“We should have hearings and invite the American people to come and testify and say what’s working well in our Health Care system,” said Sen. Bennet, (D-CO).

Lamborn says Health Care is complex and personal and shouldn’t be run by the Government.

“By and large we’re better off, if we as individuals, are in control of our own Health Care,” said Rep. Lamborn, (R-CO).