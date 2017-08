COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is taking the next step toward building a brand-new exhibit for hippos, penguins, and other species.

The zoo has finalized plans to demolish the aquatics building, which was built in 1959. A ceremony to kick off the demolition will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Preparations for the demolition have been underway for more than a year. Last August, the zoo sent its two Nile hippos on “vacation” to a zoo in Missouri. Other species that previously lived in the building moved to other parts of the zoo, or to other zoos.

Zoo officials said they’re trying to save the hippo tile mosaic on the side of the soon-to-be-demolished building.

“This mosaic is original to the building and is a beloved art piece that our Zoo construction team is working hard to save and then display in the upcoming exhibit,” the zoo said in a statement.

The $10.4 million project is funded by the Making Waves capital campaign.