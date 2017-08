COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No one was injured when a witness fired a shot during a suspected burglary in western Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. at a property on Arch Street, which is just south of Broadway Street in western Colorado Springs. Police said a witness saw a suspect on the property, felt threatened, and fired a shot at the suspect.

Police searched the area, but could not find a suspect or any evidence that anyone had been shot or injured.

Police recovered the gun as evidence. No arrests have been made.