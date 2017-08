PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who was badly assaulted in Pueblo last month has died of his injuries, according to police.

Police said the assault happened July 30 on East Evans Avenue. The victim, 36-year-old Jeremy Lucero, was hospitalized with a broken leg and a head injury. He died of the injuries on Wednesday, according to police.

No suspects have been identified. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).

Police said this is the third homicide of the year in Pueblo.