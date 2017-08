COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A domestic violence suspect is facing multiple charges after he crashed an SUV into a guardrail early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., they got a call about a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a home on Eyrie Drive. On the way to the home, officers learned the suspect had left in an SUV.

About 10 minutes later, police got a call about an SUV that had crashed into a guardrail on Centennial Boulevard. The caller told police there was a shotgun inside the vehicle.

When officers arrived, the suspect was trying to drive away, but the SUV was inoperable due to the crash.

Police said the suspect, 37-year-old Branden Kumley, wouldn’t cooperate with officers, and they had to tackle him to the ground. Kumley was arrested and charged with domestic violence, felony DUI, and several misdemeanors.