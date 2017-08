COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You’re invited to join FOX21 for the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to benefit the American Heart Association.

The luncheon is September 22 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Tickets are $125 each. Donations of any amount are also accepted.

The goal of the luncheon is to heighten awareness of heart disease in women, create a call-to-action, and raise funds to support education and research.

>> Tap here for more information and to register.