Taco Bell just couldn’t stop at the Doritos taco shells.

Now, they’ve raised the bar and will soon unveil their latest creation, the “Naked Egg Taco,” filled with potatoes, cheese and bacon or sausage. The egg will be on the outside as the shell.

The Naked Egg Taco launches August 31.

You've never seen anything like this before. #NakedEggTaco coming August 31. pic.twitter.com/g3b4951GnG — Taco Bell (@tacobell) August 15, 2017

The Naked Egg Taco will be available a la carte for $1.99 for a limited time or in a breakfast combo that includes coffee, 2 Cinnabon Delights or a hash brown for $3.99.

Would you try it?