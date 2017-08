PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect has been identified in connection with a robbery earlier Wednesday at the ENT Federal Credit Union in Rye.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant for bank robbery has been issued for 66-year-old Dennis Flowers, who is suspected of walking into ENT Federal Credit Union located at 1 Mount Baldy Drive in Rye early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Flowers handed the teller a note demanding money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was wearing a mask, sunglasses, a hat and a hooded sweatshirt over his head.

Thanks to several citizen tips, deputies were able to identify Flowers as the suspect.

A truck belonging to Flowers was found at the Cuerno Verde Rest Area in Colorado City.

Additionally, deputies learned Flowers was staying at a nearby Days Inn. A search warrant was issued and executed on a room at the hotel where Flowers was registered as a guest, but he was not in the room.

Flowers is described as a white man, 5’7″, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a dark windbreaker.

If you have any information, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.