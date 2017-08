COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Monday, August 14.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. near the Walmart near E. Platte Avenue and Chelton Road.

Police responded to the area after a caller reported a shoplifter at the Walmart located at 3201 E. Platte Avenue.

Authorities say the suspected shoplifter, later identified as 45-year-old Steven James Young, ran from police to the 3200 block of E. Bijou Street where he waved a gun at officers. At this time, an officer fired his weapon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was later determined the weapon Young waved at the officer was a pellet pistol, which authorities say is almost an exact replica of a gun.

Young was killed by police gunfire that night, the El Paso County Coroner confirmed.

Authorities say Young was wanted on four felony warrants, including a Fugitive from Justice warrant from the Colorado Department of Corrections, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, and multiple counts of Vehicular Eluding.

Additionally, a Jeep Cherokee stolen from CSPD’s jurisdiction on June 26 was positively identified as the car being driven by Young in three previous police pursuits. That car was found in the E. Platte Walmart parking lot immediately after the shooting.

Authorities say the officer involved was wearing a body warn camera and the Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the footage to see if the incident was recorded.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. Once the investigation is completed, the case will be handed over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The officer involved in this shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with CSPD policy, according to officials.