COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is selling specially designed pink patches to benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation Circle of Hope Fund.

The Circle of Hope Fund provides direct financial assistance to cancer patients to offset the costs of the disease and treatment. The money helps cover transportation, food, treatments not covered by insurance, medical supplies, living expenses, lodging for patients and caregivers, and therapies not covered by insurance.

Large patches are $10 each, and mini patches are $5.

To buy a patch in person, stop by the front desk of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 27 East Vermijo Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.

To buy a patch by mail, send a self-addressed stamped envelope and cash or check to:

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Attn: Media Services Unit

27 E. Vermijo Ave.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903