COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal crash just east of downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of E. Willamette and Swope Avenues.

Police say a Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on Willamette when it was hit on the driver’s side by a Dodge Durango that was traveling northbound on Swope.

According to police, the collision caused the pickup truck to roll over and the driver was thrown from the truck. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital where the driver later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The occupants in the Durango were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this crash, according to police.

The intersection of Willamette and Swope Avenues, along with the surrounding area, was closed for a little over three hours as authorities investigated.

This is the 23rd traffic-related fatality in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 17.