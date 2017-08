COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — MoviePass is making waves after announcing a $10-a-month subscription deal.

With MoviePass, you’ll be able to see one movie a day (excluding IMAX and 3D screens) for $9.95 a month, and MoviePass will pay theaters the full price of the ticket.

MoviePass originally charged subscribers between $40 to $50 to see up to one movie a day before the special deal, which was announced Tuesday, August 15.

The deal was so popular when it was announced, their website crashed immediately.

We're pumped that you're excited about our $9.95 plan!! Thx for your patience as we work to get the site/app back up and running! pic.twitter.com/f43FhqmtZN — MoviePass (@MoviePass) August 15, 2017

The $9.95 price point is guaranteed for at least 12 months, though space is limited, according to a post on MoviePass.

Here’s how it works. There are two components to MoviePass: the app and the physical card sent to you once you sign up. After you receive your card, you can make an account in the app and start watching movies. Once you’re in the app, you can find a list of theaters near you and see the day’s showtimes. Once you’re near the theater, you simply select the showtime you want to see, hit “check in” and the app will tell you that the funds have been transferred to your MoviePass debit card. After that, you use your MoviePass card just like any other debit card.

>> Click here to learn more about the process.

But not everyone is liking MoviePass’s special subscription deal.

On Wednesday, AMC Theatres released a statement saying it is consulting with its attorneys to determine if or how it can prevent a subscription program offered by MoviePass from being used at its locations.

What are your thoughts on MoviePass?