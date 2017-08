WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A photo taken at the Iowa State Fair showing a boy cuddled up to his cow during a nap is going viral.

According to The Des Moines Register, Mitchell Miner and his pal Audri spent weeks preparing for the Iowa State Fsair’s youth dairy cattle show.

To get ready for the fair, Miner led, bathed, clipped and walked Audri regularly leading up to the competition.

Audri ended up placing fifth out of seven contestants and the pair rewarded themselves with a well-deserved nap.

Read the full story at The Des Moines Register.