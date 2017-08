COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two local fire departments went home with some new swag Wednesday, August 16 all thanks to Firehouse Subs.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated nearly $32,000 of new equipment to Cañon City and Tri-Lakes Fire Protection Districts.

Tr- Lakes went home with 10 brand new sets of personal protective equipment for their fire personnel, worth nearly $21,000.

Cañon City took home a training and they say that will allow them to better teach community members how to properly use a fire extinguisher digitally instead of using the real thing in training.

“It’s very hard for small departments like us, we don’t have much business infrastructure in our community with grants like this, so we’re glad they opened this up to us,” said Ron Cook with the Cañon City Fire Department.

Since it began, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated nearly $450,000 to Colorado fire departments.