COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Repairs to the El Paso County courthouse roof continue following the powerful windstorm earlier this winter.

On Wednesday, August 16, FOX21 got a look at the work that crews are doing to repair the roof at the El Paso County Courthouse.

The powerful winds earlier this year ripped up the tiling on the roof and left the building with serious damage.

On Wednesday, crews were working on permanent repairs to the roof.

In March, El Paso County Commissioners approved a nearly $200,000 construction contract to repair the roof.

The courthouse roof is more than 18,000 square feet and the project is expected to run through mid-September.