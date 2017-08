HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — A huge congratulations are in order for some talented local cadets making a name for themselves on a national television show.

In The Stairwell is advancing to the semifinals of America’s Got Talent!

The good news was announced on Twitter about half an hour before the results show aired in the Springs Wednesday night.

“Say it loud and RETWEET it proud! In The Stairwell earned a spot in the Semifinals!” America’s Got Talent tweeted.

Say it loud and RETWEET it proud! @InTheStairwell1 earned a spot in the Semifinals! #AGTResults pic.twitter.com/MNM8SfRuri — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 17, 2017

The cadets captured hearts all over with their rendition of Fun’s “Some Nights” during the live show Tuesday night.

The U.S. Air Force Academy later tweeted congratulations to the all male a Capella group shortly after America’s Got Talent tweeted the great news.

“They made it! Amazing work!” the Academy tweeted.