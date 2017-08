RYE, Colo. — Deputies are investigating after a Rye credit union was robbed Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the robbery happened just before 9 a.m. at the Ent credit union on Mt. Baldy Drive. A man walked in and handed a teller a note demanding money. He got the cash and was last seen walking eastbound on Highway 165, according to deputies.

The suspect had a mask covering his face and was wearing a dark windbreaker with the hood pulled over his head, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

No injuries were reported. Deputies said no arrests have been made.