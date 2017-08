PLANO, Texas — “From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad.”

That was the caption in a tweet by Charles Brockman III that has been tugging at the heartstrings of people around the nation.

Charles Brockman III posted two pictures along with the tweet. One showed his dad walking him to school on the first day of kindergarten and the other on his first day of college.

Charles told FOX 5 it’s an annual tradition. His parents have been walking him to school all the way through senior year.

On his first day of college at Mississippi State University, his father, Charles Brockman Jr., walked him down the dorm halls.

“He’s been giving me advice all my life leading up to this.. he tells me to be smart, represent the family well, go to class, and work hard. I plan on following all of that and more to make my family proud,” Charles said.