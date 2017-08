FORT CARSON, Colo. — USO Colorado Springs and Fort Carson will host a concert featuring country singer Billy Currington to culminate Iron Horse Week at Iron Horse Park this Thursday at 4 p.m.

Opening acts begin at 4 p.m. and Currington will perform at 6 p.m.

The concert concludes Iron Horse Week, which provides soldiers, families and friends of Fort Carson an opportunity to celebrate the heritage of the 4th Infantry Division and built esprit de corps.

Admission is free and open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders. Extra fees apply for some attractions in addition to food and merchandise.

Those attending are free to bring chairs and picnic blankets to the event.