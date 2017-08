DENVER, Colo. — After a successful inaugural year, CDOT’s special Bustang service will once again shuttle Broncos fans between Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Mile High Stadium for the 2017 NFL season.

The service kicks off on Saturday, August 26 for the Bronco’s first preseason home game against the Green Bay Packers.

“We sold out every Bustang to Broncos bus last season so there’s clearly a demand for convenient and affordable alternatives to driving to the games,” says CDOT Director of Transit and Rail Mark Imhoff. “We’re pleased to once again offer this special service, so fans outside the Denver area can enjoy a stress-free game day experience.”

One roundtrip ticket will cost you $30.

Bustang coaches, operated by Ace Express of Golden, are climate-controlled, equipped with WiFi access, restrooms, USB outlets, power outlets, comfortable seats and have wheelchair access.

Shuttles arrive at Mile High Stadium about 90 minutes prior to kick off and depart 30 minutes following the end of each game.

The Bustang to Broncos Special Service schedule is as follows:

Preseason

Saturday, August 26: Denver vs. Green Bay, 7:00 p.m. kickoff

Thursday, August 31: Denver vs. Arizona, 7:00 p.m. kickoff

Regular Season

Monday, September 11: Denver vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, September 17: Denver vs. Dallas, 2:25 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, October 1: Denver vs. Oakland, 2:25 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, October 15: Denver vs. New York Giants, 6:30 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, November 12: Denver vs. New England, 6:30 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, November 19: Denver vs. Cincinnati, 2:25 p.m. kickoff

Thursday, December 14: Denver vs. New York Jets, 2:05 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, December 31: Denver vs. Kansas City, 2:25 p.m. kickoff

CDOT will provide one bus per route for games on Thursday, August 31, and Monday, September 11, and two buses per route for all other home games.

Preseason Schedule (times are approximate):

7:00 p.m. Kickoff

Colorado Springs to Mile High Stadium

3:30 p.m. Departure: Nevada/Tejon Park & Ride

3:45 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

4:00 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride

5:25 p.m. Arrival Mile High Stadium, RTD Lane 1

Mile High Stadium to Colorado Springs

Bustang will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers return by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Mile High Stadium, RTD Lane 1

11:55 p.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride

12:10 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Nevada/Tejon Park & Ride

Fort Collins to Mile High Stadium

3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride

4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

5:25 p.m. Arrival: Mile High Stadium, RTD Lane 2

Mile High Stadium to Fort Collins

Bustang will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers return by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Mile High Stadium, RTD Lane 2

11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

12:00 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center