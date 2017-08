COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado — Pikes Peak needs your help to bring money to the Colorado Springs community.

BBBSPP is the only southern Colorado cause chosen to be a part of State Farm Neighborhood Assist’s voting round from August 16 to August 25.

The $25,000 grant will fund BBSPP’s Mentor 2.0 program and supports all freshmen and sophomore students enrolled at Atlas Preparatory High School.

Mentor2.0 is a technology-enhanced, school-based one-to-one mentoring program that ensures students in low-income communities have the support needed to graduate high school prepared for post-secondary education. With Mentor2.0, every student in the program has a mentor who works with him or hear each week of his or her high school career.

“Mentor2.0 is bridging the gap for high school students who are eager to learn about post- secondary opportunities. Mentors share real life experiences that help students explore educational, skilled trade, and military career opportunities over the course of their high school career. We are closing the gap between industry shortages and qualified applicants by beginning the conversation early and having it often. You really can be whatever you want to be, but first you have to know all of the possibilities,” said Danielle Summerville, Executive Director.

Communities across the U.S. answered the call from State Farm to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods.

To help BBSPP, you can vote daily for them at www.neighborhoodassist.com to help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 vote-getters. You’re allowed to vote up to 10 times per day.

The 200 causes, including BBSPP, have until August 25 to rally votes.

The top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced September 28 and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods, received 2,000 submissions. At least one cause was received from every state. The top 200 finalists were selected by the State Farm Review Committee.

See the complete list of the top 200 causes here.

Vote for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Colorado Springs here.