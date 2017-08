COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-immigration hate group with white nationalist ideologies has canceled a planned conference in Colorado Springs, according to its website.

VDARE.com posted Wednesday morning that the conference has been canceled. It was scheduled for April 2018 at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs.

The move comes after a change.org petition opposing the conference received nearly 3,000 online signatures. Mayor John Suthers also spoke out against the event, saying in a statement, “The City of Colorado Springs does not have the authority to restrict freedom of speech, nor to direct private businesses like the Cheyenne Mountain Resort as to which events they may host. That said, I would encourage local businesses to be attentive to the types of events they accept and the groups that they invite to our great city.”

The resort released a short statement on Twitter, saying, “We will not be hosting the VDARE Foundation in April of next year. We remain committed to respecting the privacy of guests at the resort.”

