COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A rally in solidarity with the people of Charlottesville who rejected the “Unite the Right” rally will be held this weekend in Colorado Springs.

The “Solidarity with Charlottesville” rally will be held Sunday, August 20 at 4 p.m. in front of City Hall.

The rally is organized by Unite Colorado Springs, an independent progressive organization working in the Pikes Peak Region to unite, invigorate, and empower members to affect positive change in the community.

“We will not allow this type of terror to take root in our beloved home,” Ryan Barry, president of Unite Colorado Springs, said in a statement. “We reject Nazism, white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia, racism, xenophobia, and bigotry in all its hideous forms. We live in tenuous, uncertain times and the only way to prevent this terror from spreading is by standing up, mobilizing, and uniting to say, “Not in our town!”

Activists are staging at least 600 separate “Solidarity with Charlottesville” events in response to last weekend’s attacks in the Virginia city, according to Vox.

>> Click here to see a map of all “Solidarity with Charlottesville” rallies happening across the nation.